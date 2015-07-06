BREAKING NEWS: New five-year Juve deal for Marchisio
Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract extension.
On the day that a contract extension for coach Massimiliano Allegri was announced, Juventus have confirmed Claudio Marchisio has signed a new five-year deal.
The Italy midfielder's previous deal with the Serie A and Coppa Italia winners was due to expire at the end of the forthcoming 2015-16 season.
Marchisio, 29, is a graduate of the Juventus youth system and has made 309 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Reflecting on his new contract, Marchisio said: "It's a feeling that sits alongside my first training session in 1993. I'm delighted to wear the shirt I've always wanted.
"Finding the motivation to keep giving even more is what matters most."
