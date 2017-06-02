BREAKING NEWS: Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund

Nice have stated that they have no interest allowing coach Lucien Favre to join Borussia Dortmund amid reports linking the former Borussia Monchengladbach boss with becoming Thomas Tuchel's successor.

Tuchel left his role as Dortmund coach on Tuesday, with Favre widely linked as a prime target for the Bundesliga club after leading Nice to third place in Ligue 1 this season.

But Nice have responded strongly, insisting that they have to prioritise sporting success over financial gain, and claiming "the chapter is already closed".