Watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channels, stream free in Ireland, as Erling Haaland looks to continue scoring form in Champions League

Watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund tonight as Pep Guardiola's men look to continue their strong start to the Champions League, with all the details on live streams and TV channels right here in this guide.

Manchester City seem to be gathering up a head of steam as of late, as they sit comfortably in the top eight of the current UEFA Champions League standings.

Two wins and a draw for Pep Guardiola's side means it's been a healthy start to the competition they of course won for the first time back in 2023.

Borussia Dortmund have also enjoyed an impressive start, sitting one place above their English opponents, with just a solitary goal more scored.

Niko Kovac's men have scored four goals in every single game they have played so far in Europe this term - will that trend continue this week at the Etihad?

It should be a great game, so read on for all the information on how to watch City vs Dortmund online and on TV, including details of a free live stream in Ireland.

Can I watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund is available to watch for free in Ireland on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player, which is also accessible via your browser.

RTÉ has the right to show at least one Champions League match live each week.

Travelling away from Ireland right now? You can get your RTÉ Player access from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund in the US

In the USA, Man City vs Borussia Dortmund will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

In the USA, Man City vs Borussia Dortmund will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund live through Stan Sport.

Fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund live through Stan Sport.

Can I still get tickets for Man City vs Borussia Dortmund?

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase from Seat Unique.

Prices start at £89, with some additional complimentary offers also available.

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase from Seat Unique.

Prices start at £89, with some additional complimentary offers also available.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League preview

Having already faced Napoli, Monaco and Villarreal so far this season in Europe, you do feel as if momentum is starting to be built over on the blue half of Manchester.

I mean, it does help when you have a Norwiegan goal machine hitting the net on a freakishly consistent basis, but Pep Guardiola's side are now seeing the fruits of their summer labours.

Returning duo Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri will make a huge difference to the way the 2023 winners play, and City are definitely ones to watch.

Midfield kingpin Rodri also shook off his recent injury woes to recently return against Bournemouth, so we do expect a strong side to start against Haaland's form side on Wednesday.

Dortmund are enjoying an impressive start to the season both domestically and in Europe, and have a habit of scoring four goals in the latter.

They will have a stat to quash when they arrive in England in midweek, however, having never beaten City on their own patch in three previous meetings.

A brilliant 4-4 draw with Juventus was followed by a 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao, before they also saw off FC Copenhagen 4-2 to make it 12 scored.

The latter result saw Dortmund score four goals in three straight European Cup/Champions League matches for the first time in their history. Could they make it 4 from 4 in 4 against Guardiola's men this week?

Defenders Nico Schlotterbeck (illness) and Niklas Sule (toe) look to be fit to play at the Etihad, as Kovac boasts a relatively clean bill of health.

BVB's only absentee should be the young Julien Duranville (shoulder), and goal machine Serhou Guirassy is one to watch, with the Guinea international already on 7 for the season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are quite imperious on home soil, and given Dortmund's previously unsuccessful endeavours in this fixture, we are backing the hosts.