Ranked! The 20 best centre-backs in the world

The best centre-backs in the world can often do the least amount of work in the team.

You've certainly heard it said that Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba, for example, simply use their aura to defend: and with Paolo Maldini famously credited with saying, “If I have to tackle, I have already made a mistake,” much of defending these days is about reading as it is reacting.

So we've struck a balance between the two spheres of a centre-back's role with our list: the question is, who are the best players in the world right now who can play at CB?

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best centre-backs in the world

This was a task for FourFourTwo's expert panel, an esteemed team of writers, analysts and experts who we asked for the best players on Earth, split into goalkeepers, defenders (that's right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs, of course) midfield (defensive midfielders, central midfielders and attacking midfielders), and attack (right-wingers, left-wingers and strikers).

We asked our hive mind to pick players not just based on their current ability – yes, go for who's having a great season – but also their pedigree over the past 12-18 months, along with historic achievement, since the prestigious title of being the best on Earth isn't something that should be assigned to any old flash in the pan.

Minimal points were then assigned to players who topped statistical categories across Europe's top five leagues, for metrics such as percentage of aerial duels won, tackles won and percentage of dribblers tackled – leaving us with a longlist of over 50 players, which we then whittled down to 20.

In the end, the top-rated player only just shaded the title by a single point over second-place – and just four points ahead of third, making this one of the most competitive positions in Earth in terms of elite talent…

The full list

20. Ilya Zabarnyi

If you'd have told Bournemouth fans a few years back that they'd be selling three of their back four to Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, they simply wouldn't believe you.

Ilya Zabarnyi more than earned his big move, however, and though he's competing among top players in Paris, he's still one of the most exciting up-and-coming defenders in Europe right now. Big things are expected of him.

19. Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven celebrates with team-mate Mohammed Kudus (Image credit: Getty Images)

The quickest sheriff in town, Dutch dynamo Micky van de Ven, has already, arguably, netted the Champions League Goal of the Season, proving all of his defensive capabilities in one single clip.

A killer threat from set-pieces, Van de Ven is also lightning quick, quicker than most strikers in truth and reads the game better than many others. Tottenham Hotspur will do well to keep hold of him if his upward trajectory continues in the next few years.

18. Jonathan Tah

It was only right that a man who gave ten years of service to Bayer Leverkusen got his fairytale moment, as Die Werkself claimed a long-awaited top-flight success under Xabi Alonso in 2024. One of the strongest defenders around, Tah is rarely muscled off the ball and more than likely dominates his opponents in one-on-one battles.

A regular German international, he, like many others, could resist the riches that Bayern Munich offered, joining earlier this year.

17. Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck in action against Slovakia (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Capable of opening up entirely different passing angles with his left foot, Nico Schlotterbeck is surely destined for a bigger move away from Borussia Dortmund (as most get at BVB).

Brilliant at progressing play in the Bundesliga, he was also a crucial cog as Dortmund reached the 2024 Champions League final, only to be beaten by powerhouses Real Madrid. He's a unicorn of a player: a sharp defender, excellent in possession and rugged enough to shove attackers off the ball. In another era, he would have been a DM or a left-back, perhaps.

16. Marc Guehi

No questions asked: the best English centre-back over the last twelve months.

Despite not getting his dream move to Liverpool, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has gone on to spite his former club Chelsea and prove that patience is often a virtue, with ever-mature performances in the Eagles' backline, leading Oliver Glasner's men up the table.

Aerially terrific and with ball-playing ability most could only dream of, Guehi is the prototypical Cobham defender with a brain to match his towering physique and incredible athleticism: there will be a queue of clubs wanting him next summer, too, when his contract expires in Croydon.

We expect the 25-year-old to feature heavily under Thomas Tuchel for years to come for the Three Lions.

15. Cristian Romero

Some crumble under the pressure of Premier League football, others thrive in it. For Cristian Romero, it was always going to be later.

The ex-Atalanta man finally helped Spurs end their long wait for a trophy by playing a key part in the Lilywhites’ Europa League success last year and will want to kick on now under new boss Thomas Frank. Keeping injury-free and dependable remains his next task.

14. Malick Thiaw

Malick Thiaw in action against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems our list is very heavily reliant on German defenders in recent years, as proved by new Newcastle United man Malick Thiaw’s inclusion.

Having made a name for himself at Milan, the 24-year-old is now setting his sights on etching his name into the Gerodie folklore, and FourFourTwo thinks, could, form a solid partnership with Sven Botman in the not-so distant future. Another one to watch closely.

13. Eder Militao

It is still crazy to think Eder Militao is only 27 and has already won three La Liga crowns and two Champions League titles.

Scarily quick on the half turn – even after serious ACL blows – the Brazil international also possesses superb aerial ability (Header Militao, more like… no?): who knows how good he could be if not for the injuries?

12. Ibrahima Konate

This season has been a crash down to Earth for many of the Liverpool squad, with Ibrahima Konate perhaps affected more than most. But it's important to recognise just how key he's been to the Reds over the past two years.

This was a player who was overlooked when he played alongside Dayot Upamecano – yet he's outshone him for much of the last few years as the dynamic enforcer next to Virgil van Dijk's more laissez-faire approach. The Frenchman is a bulldog rushing to meet attackers and was a big reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was afforded such a free roam.

11. Pau Cubarsi

The next chip from the famous La Masia academy, Pau Cubarsi's ball-playing capabilities mean he has already cemented himself as a regular in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona plans at only 18.

The teenager should still be turning out for Spain’s academy sides, but has eight caps to his name already, as well as a La Liga and Copa del Rey title, too.

Cubarsi has maturity beyond his years: he's capable of playing the aggressor rushing out to the channels to defend against attackers or staying composed and anticipating play: there's a reason that Barça haven't looked to bring in a big-name defender with this lad fast-tracked for success.

The future looks awfully bright for this giant of the Spanish game.

10. Willian Pacho

Willian Pacho celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There is no coincidence PSG finally won the Champions League in the first season after Willian Pacho’s arrival in the French capital.

OK, so it wasn't all him – but paired with Marquinhos at the heart of Luis Enrique’s defence, Pacho’s calmness on the ball, tackling ability and general consistent sets the basis for the stars further forward on the pitch to thrive.

The 24-year-old is set to be a key man for Les Parisians for years to come and will be a standout for Ecuador at World Cup 2026.

9. Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen probably expected to play minimal minutes last season when he signed for Bournemouth – but it was pretty clear from early on that the Cherries would only ever be able to hold onto him for just a season.

He’s 6ft 5in, with a sumptuous pass on him and a physique that allows him nudge players off the bench rather than shove them: he is typically Dutch in his ability to carry the ball from the backline, while having the composure of a Spaniard.

Now at Real Madrid, he could be the kind of player that Los Blancos not only model their whole defence around, but one who drags them into a new era tactically – Huijsen is a player who can carry the ball into midfield, play either left or right, while he has the passing ability and technical security that one associates more with Barcelona than the Bernabeu. He’s destined to stay on this list for another decade.

8. Marquinhos

One of the prime proponents of progressive passing out from the back, Marquinhos had his injury troubles this season – and Paris Saint-Germain notably looked like a much less effective team when he’s been absent.

When the Brazilian is available, however, he’s a first pick on the team sheet – not just for his leadership but his incredible reading of the game. It’s no surprise that Thomas Tuchel played him in defensive midfield, such is his ability on the ball and awareness around him.

And now he's a Champions League winner: it's well-deserved for an excellent career at the elite level.

7. Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has excelled at centre-back this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capable of playing left-back and centre-back, Josko Gvardiol might just have been born to play for Pep Guardiola.

The Croatian has quickly paid off the huge fee paid to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 both in defence and attack. Strong in the air and in the tackle, Gvardiol is even better with his feet, passing like a midfielder and often finishing like a forward for Manchester City.

Just 23, the defender is set for a lengthy career at the top and the likely successor to Luka Modric as his nation’s standard bearer on the world stage.

6. Antonio Rudiger

Maverick and centre-back are two phrases that, when put together, don’t evoke relaxing thoughts.

And that is why their combination describes Antonio Rudiger perfectly. The German is just as likely to save your side with a last-ditch challenge, interception or header as he is to get himself banned for throwing ice at officials.

OK, the latter only happened once, but it paints a picture.

But that crazy streak is precisely what makes Rudiger so good and so feared in equal measure, with his athletic make-up, seemingly extendable frame and elite reading of the game making him a formidable defender to come up against.

An elite player, with a unique personality, boasting Champions League medals from both Chelsea and Real Madrid; Rudiger is unlikely to be forgotten in a hurry.

5. Ruben Dias

Manchester City’s recent success has seen their defensive line change almost by the year as Pep Guardiola looks to find the perfect combination. One player has remained a constant since his arrival from Benfica in 2020 – Ruben Dias.

The Portuguese international – also a key man for Roberto Martinez – is very much the modern central defender, combining physical toughness and aerial dominance with high-level technical and passing ability.

His leadership has been integral to City’s success and at just 28 years of age, he could be about to enter his prime.

4. Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni's role at Inter Milan is unique: he wasn't just a wide centre-back for Simone Inzaghi, he had to roam into midfield during build-up, defend zonally and man-mark – and he's a proficient chance creator from in-swinging balls from his position.

Italian defenders have never looked so multifaceted. The 26-year-old is the first name on the team-sheet for his country, too, such is his importance during a time of flux for the Azzurri.

The heir to Chiellini is something completely different for a new generation.

3. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Hugo Ekitike (Image credit: Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Defenders have come and gone in the Premier League since Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2018, but none have managed to dislodge his crown as the best centre-back in the division.

Now with two league titles to his name in England, the latest as captain under Arne Slot, to add to the Champions League triumph in his first full season at Anfield, the Dutchman truly has done it all. But he’s not done: as Trent Alexander-Arnold packed his bags for Madrid, the 33-year-old put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

His positional intelligence and strong leadership in the backline reduce the impact of his advancing years to nil, helped immensely by his natural one-on-one defending ability and complete aerial domination.

Van Dijk will be near impossible to replace. Thankfully, Liverpool don’t yet need to.

2. William Saliba

William Saliba started his Arsenal career with three loans – but when he finally got his chance, he put two Man of the Match displays in his first three games and hasn’t let the standard slip since.

Gabriel will dominate headlines for his match-winning exploits from set-pieces, yet Saliba is arguably more impressive with his nonchalant brand of defending: he simply shrugs off opponents with a typically Gallic ‘meh’, as if he doesn’t even rate the attackers he faces.

And the description of ‘Rolls-Royce’ is apt. He’s strong, he’s brutal – but he’s so smooth on the ball and carrying. What a statement for the Gunners to have tied him down to a long-term deal.

Is it any wonder that Arsenal stepped up a gear as soon as he joined?

1. Gabriel

Gabriel has been immense this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Described by some as the best player in the world in either box, Gabriel is not just a world-class centre-back but a goal threat from Arsenal’s famous set-piece routines.

The Brazilian is virtually unstoppable when the delivery’s just right – as Kyle Walker and plenty of others found to their detriment last term.

Since joining the Gunners, Gabriel has developed into a calmer, steadier presence at the back, settling alongside Wiliam Saliba to form one of the most feared partnerships in the world.

After captaining Mikel Arteta’s team last season, too, and playing with teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly to his left at full-back, he’s finding his place as one of the wiser heads in his team – and it’s having a great effect on his football, with his anticipation and calmness on the ball coming on leaps and bounds.

The 27-year-old's recent long-term contract is reward for his fantastic work over the last couple of years.