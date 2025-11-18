Five players who could have release clauses triggered in the January transfer window

The transfer release clause is a multi-purpose contract inclusion that could be set to be the catalyst for the upcoming January transfer window.

Release clauses, ubiquitous in the transfer markets of some major leagues around the world and increasingly common in others, can be used to protect a player's value or indeed to persuade them to sign the deal in the first place.

With domestic and continental financial regulations more influential than ever before, it's imperative that clubs sell their players at the right moment for the right fee. The transfer release clause can safeguard the interests of both parties.

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique <p>Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience. Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

1. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Antoine Semenyo (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

According to recent reports, AFC Bournemouth are reluctantly resigned to losing Ghana international Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool or another club sooner than they might like. Even a January 2026 switch could be in the offing.

Semenyo is also a target for Manchester United and his release clause, reportedly set at £65 million, is bound to bring other suitors to the party.

The 25-year-old would be another big loss for the Cherries but the release clause works in their favour too, all but destroying any prospect of losing Semenyo for a lower amount.

2. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Serhou Guirassy (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a more complicated picture for Borussia Dortmund and Serhou Guirassy, whose reported release clause is also in the region of £65 million but will apparently drop by a significant amount next summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To muddy the waters still further, the 29-year-old's clause can only be triggered by a handful of select clubs.

According to Sky Germany, the clubs include Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. Nice work if you can get it.

3. Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP)

Ousmane Diomande (Image credit: Getty Images)

Linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, 21-year-old Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is also contracted with a release clause.

The Ivorian would reportedly be available for a fee in the region of £68 million but with his contract now well into its last two years it seems more likely that a lower offer will get the job done.

He moved to Denmark as a teenager in 2022 and signed for Sporting in January of the following year.

4. Karl Etta Eyong (Levante)

Karl Etta Eyong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong is understood to be a January target for Premier League leaders Arsenal and a very affordable transfer release clause could help pave the way.

The newly minted Cameroon international reportedly has a specific clause in his contract that allows him to join a Premier League club for a fee in the region of £35 million.

22-year-old Etta Eyong signed a four-year deal with Levante as recently as September, when he moved from Villarreal.

5. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

England captain Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and his deal with the Bavarian titans has various reported stipulations.

Kane's release clause is apparently the euro equivalent of £57 million but can only be triggered before the end of January with a view to moving in the summer.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona and a career swansong at the redeveloped Camp Nou.