Borussia Dortmund News and Features

Name: Borussia Dortmund
Founded: 1909
Home ground: Westfalenstadion (known as Signal Iduna Park for sponsorship reasons)
League Titles: 8
Instagram: @bvb09
Borussia Dortmund are eight-time German champions. The pinnacle of the club's history came in 1997 when, under the leadership of Ottmar Hitzfeld, they upset defending champions Juventus to win the Champions League final in Munich. They were finalists of the competition again in 2013 but were narrowly beaten by Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich at Wembley. They had previously enjoyed European glory in 1966, lifting the defunct European Cup Winners' Cup following a 2-1 extra-time win over Liverpool at Hampden Park. Past players include Michael Zorc, Matthias Sammer, Andreas Moller, Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
