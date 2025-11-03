Last minute tickets to the Etihad are available

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund is set up to be a thrilling Champions League clash, kicking off at 8.00 pm this Wednesday, 5th November.

Both teams are locked together on seven points after the initial Champions League fixtures, which means this game has significant importance to qualification for both teams. The fireworks are sure to fly in the sky, but also on the pitch, as Erling Haaland looks to create his own fireworks, lining up against the side where he made his name.

Get Manchester City tickets at Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at the Etihad offer a fantastic matchday experience. You get premium seats in the Manager's Corner (Level 2 South West Corner), and access to the Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar pre-match, half-time and full-time. Enjoy access to an exclusive bar and premium food options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, a matchday programme, and car parking (1 per 4 guests subject to availability), making it a truly thrilling Champions League experience.

Unbelievably, it's not too late to get your hands on tickets to see what is sure to be a thrilling match. At Seat Unique, you can still grab various VIP packages, including premium seats in the Manager's Corner for an incredible £39, or The 1894 Bar VIP executive seats for a staggeringly low price of £299 – which are in the East Stand middle tier, near the half-way line. These are selling fast, so you'll have to act fast to secure your seats.

This match is a Category A match for City, and standard tickets normally cost from £40, so if you're a fan of either team or just fancy taking in one of the biggest Champions League fixtures, then head over to Seat Unique to get your hands on some last-minute VIP tickets at a bargain price.

Last minute VIP tickets to Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland will face his old Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Seat Unique) TICKETS Buy Manchester City tickets on Seat Unique

Manchester City dominated high-flying AFC Bournemouth with an impressive 3-1 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. Two goals from Erling Haaland before the break and a further strike from O'Reilly early in the second half were enough for City to sweep aside their rivals. It also sees City leap up the table into second spot. but still six points behind the leaders Arsenal.

You could grab last-minute tickets for Sunday's clash and see Serhou Guirassy, one of the hottest properties in the Bundesliga right now (Image credit: Hesham Elsherif/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dortmund are sitting pretty in third place in the Bundesliga after a narrow 1-0 victory on the road at Augsburg on Friday evening. Niko Kovač and his team will arrive at the Etihad on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Having only lost away to Bayern Munich back in October, the German giants will have nothing to fear against a City side, even though City claimed victories in three of the last four clashes, with Dortmund claiming a 0-0 draw in their last Champions League meeting in 2022.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In-form and one-time Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy will also be looking to up his rising value, as the Guinean forward looks to continue his blistering form that sees him sitting third in the scoring table behind Munich and England's captain, Harry Kane.

Nothing beats hearing the Champions League anthem under the floodlights, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric with Dortmund selling their full away allocation, meaning the famous Yellow Wall support will be in attendance at the Etihad.

With official Manchester City VIP tickets and hospitality packages, you can enjoy this top-notch Seat Unique experience at a bargain price.

You can bag yourself Champions League VIP tickets with Seat Unique at incredible prices. (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

With premium seating in prime stadium locations, access to exclusive lounges and bars with gourmet dining or street food options and complimentary drinks, you can make it a day to remember at one of English football's most stunning venues

Selected packages also include appearances from Man City legends, plus a matchday programme and entertainment, with both corporate and family-friendly options available, making this a perfect family day out, or special occasion treat for a loved one or friends.