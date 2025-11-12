Manchester United transfer rubbished - 'It’s like Groundhog Day every six months'

Ruben Amorim may have a struggle to sell an unwanted Manchester United player

Jadon Sancho has never truly found a home in the Premier League, and a slow start at Aston Villa suggests that is unlikely to change this season.

The Manchester United loanee has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League under Unai Emery, with two starts in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup.

After his struggles to establish himself at Old Trafford, and an equally underwhelming loan spell with Chelsea last season, more questions are being asked about the 25-year-old’s future.

Mancehster United star Jadon Sancho going back to Dortmund rumours like 'Groundhog Day'

Sancho was considered one of England’s brightest young wingers after his emergence at Borussia Dortmund, prompting United to spend £73 million on his signature in 2021.

He has since been back to Dortmund on loan and featured sporadically for United, showing glimpses of his ability but never rediscovering the form of his first spell in Germany.

Jadon Sancho has struggled for minutes at Aston Villa this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now Sancho has been linked with a permanent move back to Dortmund next summer, with United rumoured to be willing to let him go for free.

According to German outlet Sport1 , though, the England international is “not a topic of discussion” at BVB.

SPORT1 reporter Oliver Muller, speaking on Die Dortmund-Woche podcast, said: "He's no longer a hot commodity on the transfer market.”

His co-host, Manfred Sedlbauer, said: “It’s like Groundhog Day every six months. Shortly before every transfer window, it has become customary in Dortmund to discuss Jadon Sancho.”

Muller, meanwhile, added that rumours of Sancho returning to Dortmund have become a “running gag”.

Jadon Sancho has failed to live up to expectation at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's true that some fans long for it. But it's not a realistic scenario,” he said. “The fans always hope that the sight of Phoenix-See [in Dortmund] will ease his tension. But that's nothing more than a fairytale.”

Given his wage demands and lack of consistency in recent seasons, Sancho will likely have to produce something soon if he is to earn a move to another top club.

He may have an affiliation with Dortmund, but past performances will not be enough to maintain a career at the highest level if he remains a peripheral figure at Villa and United.