BREAKING NEWS: No FA action against Costa over gesture
The Football Association will not hand further punishment to Diego Costa over a gesture made to Everton fans during Chelsea's FA Cup loss.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa will face no further action from the Football Association in relation to the gesture he made towards Everton supporters during his side's 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Goodison Park last Saturday.
