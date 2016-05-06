BREAKING NEWS: Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of Euro 2016

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Euro 2016 after being ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury in training this week and will need up to two months of rehabilitation, ruling him out of the UEFA showpiece, which is due to get underway on June 10.

Wenger said: "There's no chance [of him making the Euros]. I've not spoken to [England boss] Roy [Hodgson] yet because I was only informed yesterday.

"I had a conversation with Alex and our medical team and they told me he will not be back until the beginning of July.

"It's bad news because you want a guy of 22 years of age to go to the European Championship.

"It's very sad. He's an impact player as well so he could have had a big contribution to England's success."