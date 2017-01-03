BREAKING NEWS: Phelan leaves Hull
Hull City have announced that head coach Mike Phelan has left the club.
Mike Phelan has left his position as Hull City head coach with the club in the Premier League relegation zone.
Phelan took charge on a caretaker basis following the departure of Steve Bruce in July, before being handed the reins on a permanent basis in October.
However, Hull have won just one of their last 18 top-flight matches, with Monday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom proving Phelan's final match in charge.
A statement read: "The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan.
"We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager [to Steve Bruce] and head coach over the last two years.
"The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course."
