BREAKING NEWS: Ranieri named 2016 Best FIFA Men's Coach

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been named the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2016.

Ranieri beat off competition from Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Portugal boss Fernando Santos to win the award.

The Italian led Leicester City to a historic Premier League triumph in 2015-16 season, leading a team that had narrowly escaped relegation a season prior to the first top-flight title in their history.

While Leicester's title defence has been largely disappointing, the Foxes sit 15th in the table and just six points clear of the relegation zone after 20 matches, their form in their maiden Champions League campaign has been impressive.

Leicester conceded just one goal in their opening five group matches, four of which they won, to advance to the last 16 where they will face LaLiga side Sevilla.