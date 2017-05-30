BREAKING NEWS: Roma part ways with Spalletti

Roma have confirmed head coach Luciano Spalletti has left the club after guiding them to second place in the Serie A table.

The 58-year-old's contract at the Stadio Olimpico was due to expire at the end of the season and he has opted not to sign a renewal, with recent reports suggesting he is on his way to Inter.

Spalletti returned to Roma in January 2016 – having previously enjoyed a spell at the club between 2005 and 2009 – and led them to a third-placed finish last term.

Roma went one better this season as they clinched automatic Champions League qualification, but Spalletti has nonetheless decided to move on.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Luciano Spalletti for all of his hard work and the significant contribution he has made to the club since his return," Roma president James Pallotta commented.

"Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future.

"This club is on a constant path of growth and that will continue with the appointment of a new coach who shares our values and philosophy and who will continue to help us take Roma forward."

Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco is believed to be sitting in pole position to replace Spalletti.

The 47-year-old previously enjoyed a successful spell with Roma during his playing career, winning the Serie A title in 2000-01.