BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo sent off on Champions League debut for Juve

An inconsolable Cristiano Ronaldo was controversially sent off just 29 minutes into his first Champions League appearance for Juventus.

The competition's all-time leading scorer was shown a straight red card after an inconspicuous coming together with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

In an off-the-ball incident, 33-year-old Ronaldo appeared to raise his hand to Murillo without malicious intent.

The Valencia man tumbled to the ground and took issue with the Juventus superstar patting him on the head.

Referee Felix Brych consulted with his assistants before brandishing a red card, forcing Ronaldo to leave the Mestalla pitch in tears.

If handed a three-match ban then Ronaldo – who joined Juve after helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title – will miss the double header against former club Manchester United in Group H.