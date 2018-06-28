BREAKING NEWS: Rooney seals DC United switch
After months of speculation, DC United have completed the signing of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney.
Wayne Rooney has completed his move from Everton to DC United in MLS.
The former England captain departs Goodison Park after just one season back at his boyhood club, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with DC.
Rooney has long been linked with a switch to MLS and reports emerged late on Wednesday that he had agreed to sign for DC.
The 32-year-old then posted a picture on his Twitter page from an aeroplane on Thursday as he departed for the United States, before both clubs confirmed the transfer.
Rooney will occupy a designated player spot on DC's roster, to which he will be officially added to when the international transfer window opens on July 10.
A distinguished career in the Premier League saw Rooney become Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer between two spells with Everton, while he is also England's top marksman in international football.
Rooney joins a DC side currently toiling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS ahead of the opening of their new Audi Field Stadium on July 14.
