BREAKING NEWS: Salihamidzic confirms Bayern interest in Schalke star Goretzka

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club are keen to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted significant interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs in recent weeks.

Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern are said to be the front-runners, with the Bundesliga champions firmly throwing their hat into the ring with Salihamidzic's latest comments.

Speaking to reporters at Bayern's training camp in Doha, Salihamidzic said: "Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear.

"But he is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that. But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him."

Salihamidzic's revelations come a day after Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes refused to openly commit to a move for Goretzka, suggesting Barca were still in the hunt.