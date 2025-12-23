‘Our fans died travelling to Madrid. We played to honour them and the Bernabeu applauded us’ Former Premier League striker remembers the most difficult game he ever played in

Former Liverpool striker Florent Sinama Pongolle joined Spanish LaLiga side Recreativo Huelva following his spell in England

Madrid, SPAIN: Recreativo de Huelva&amp;apos; players celebrate after scoring their first goal Real Madrid during their Spanish league football match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, 20 December 2006. AFP PHOTO JAVIER SORIANO. (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
Recreativo players pay tribute to the club's fans who died en route to their game versus Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florent Sinama Pongolle is a name most Liverpool fans will be familiar with but we'd wager not too many know what came of the former Anfield youngster once he'd left England.

Upon leaving the club in 2006, Sinama Pongolle joined newly-promoted Spanish club Recreativo, who had spent most of their existence in the second and third tiers.

'We didn’t talk about tactics or strategy – we played with heart'

Madrid, SPAIN: Recreativo de Huelva&amp;amp;apos;s players celebrate the third goal during their Liga football match against Real Madrid in Madrid, 20 December 2006. Recreativo de Huelva won 0-3. AFP PHOTO/ PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Recreativo players celebrate beating David Beckham, Raul and co at Santiago Bernabeu (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2006/07, Recreativo pulled off one of the greatest upsets in recent LaLiga history, defeating Real Madrid 3-0 at Santiago Bernabeu five days before Christmas.

Sinama Pongolle opened the scoring that day but it is a fixture remembered for tragic events which had occurred prior to the match.

Huelva, SPAIN: Recreativo&amp;amp;apos;s new signing Frenchman Florent Sinama Pongolle (L) poses with President Francisco Mendoza during his presentation to the press at the Nuevo Colombino stadium in Huelva, 06 September 2006. AFP PHOTO/CRISTINA QUICLER (Photo credit should read CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Florent Sinama Pongolle signs for Recreativo from Liverpool, 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The lead-up was awful," Sinama Pongolle recalls to FourFourTwo. "On the morning of the match, we got the news that four Recreativo fans had died on the road to Madrid. In Huelva, we all knew each other.

"Mentally, we weren’t ready to play. We actually requested that the match be postponed and genuinely thought they would agree. But in the end, we played because it was Real Madrid. TV rights were too important to move the date; that’s the only explanation I can come up with.

"I’m sure that today, in 2025, that match would not have been played. No way. We’re far more aware and sensitive now than 20 years ago.

"Once we had no choice but to play, we didn’t go out there for the points – we played solely to honour our fans. They lost their lives coming to support us. Football didn’t matter anymore. We didn’t talk about tactics or strategy – we played with heart.

"The Bernabeu ended up applauding us – something that they’ve only ever done before for opposing players like Ronaldinho."

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 24: Sinama of Recreativo and Oleguer Presas of Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Recreativo de Huelva, played at the Camp Nou stadium on November 24, 2007 in Barcelona, Spain (Photo by Bagu Blanco/Getty Images).

Sinama Pongolle in action for Recreativo against Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreativo didn't just stay up that year, they excelled, finishing eighth in the LaLiga table, narrowly missing out on European football under the stewardship of future Valencia, Villarreal and Athletic Club manager Marcelino.

Sinama Pongolle scored 12 goals in 34 outings for the regional side, before going on to hit double figures once more the following season, earning a move to Atletico Madrid.

