How to watch DR Congo vs Benin: Live streams, TV coverage for Africa Cup of Nations contest

Former Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba is the captain of DR Congo

Watch DR Congo vs Benin at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on how to watch the contest wherever you are in the world.

DR Congo vs Benin: key information • Date: Tuesday 23 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 13:30 local • Venue: Al Barid Stadium, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

DR Congo finished fourth at the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2023 and will be hoping to go two steps further this time around in Morocco.

Led by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, the Leopards can call upon talented stars such as Chancel Mbemba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Benin came agonisingly close to beating Nigeria to securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup and cannot be taken lightly.

Burnley man Andreas Hountondji is one to watch and is currently enjoying a solid loan spell with St Pauli in the Bundesliga.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch DR Congo vs Benin online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch DR Congo vs Benin for FREE in the UK

DR Congo vs Benin will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off slated for 12:30 GMT. Coverage will start at 12:25 GMT.

DR Congo vs Benin free live stream A simulcast of the 4Seven coverage will go out on Channel 4's official online streaming platform. Coverage is free with a simple registration.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch DR Congo vs Benin from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the game. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is DR Congo vs Benin on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch DR Congo vs Benin on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 7:30am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch DR Congo vs Benin in Africa

The game will be shown on Canal+ in both the DR Congo and Benin.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

DR Congo vs Benin: Preview

Two-time winners DR Congo are bidding to make it a third but will have to do so without Newcastle United man Yoane Wissa.

The former Brentford forward has not been called up by his nation for the tournament, after struggling with injuries and fitness in the run-up to the competition in Morocco.

That means the weight of expectation in attack will fall onto the likes of Sunderland star Noah Sadiki, Real Betis's Cedric Bakambu and Celtic forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Finishing fourth in 2023 provides a solid base to work from, and manager Desabre will be hoping his side can achieve something special.

Former Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie leads the Benin national team, with the now Alanyaspor man having netted 22 goals for his country.

Mounie, 31, has five goals in nine games for the Turkish side this term and will be hoping to carry his form into the tournament whilst donning his nation's armband.

Another notable name to watch out for is Tamimou Ouorou, who has been called up despite being currently registered to a club.

The 22-year-old last played for Hatta Club in Qatar but hasn't kicked a ball this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

DR Congo 2-0 Benin

DR Congo's experience at the tournament should help them ease to an opening-day win in Group D.