BREAKING NEWS: Sevilla confirm Sampaoli appointment

Sevilla have confirmed the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as the club's new head coach on a two-year deal.

The Liga club have been searching for a new man at the helm since Unai Emery opted to leave his post after guiding Sevilla to an unprecedented third consecutive Europa League triumph, and is expected to replace Laurent Blanc at Paris Saint-Germain.

In his place comes former Chile boss Sampaoli, who had confirmed talks to take over at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium had begun earlier this month and the club confirmed the appointment on a statement on their official website.

"Jorge Sampaoli has signed as the new coach of Sevilla for the next two seasons," the statement read.

"The Argentine coach thus starts his first venture into Europe after triumphing in South America."

The move to Sevilla marks Sampaoli's first steps into European management, the 56-year-old having left his position as Chile coach in January.

Sampaoli enhanced his reputation after guiding the South American nation to their first Copa America triumph 12 months ago, a feat they repeated by beating Argentina in the tournament's Centenario edition on Sunday.