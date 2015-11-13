BREAKING NEWS: Three dead after Stade de France blast

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has confirmed three fans have been killed following a bomb blast at the Stade de France as part of a series of incidents across Paris on Friday night.

An audible bang was heard during the first half of the game in the Saint-Denis district of the French capital and Le Graet later confirmed to Canal+ that three fans had lost their lives in the Gate J part of the ground.

News of a number of shootings and bomb blasts in Paris spread quickly as the game wore on with hundreds of fans refusing to leave the ground at the final whistle and remaining on the pitch long after the final whistle.

French president Francois Hollande was in attendance at kick-off but was whisked away by security staff when the severity of the situation became clear.