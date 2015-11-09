BREAKING NEWS: Vieira appointed New York City head coach

Patrick Vieira has been appointed as the new head coach of MLS side New York City FC.

The former Arsenal midfielder has agreed a three-year deal and will start his new role on January 1 2016.

Vieira, the head coach of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad since June 2013, replaces Jason Kreis at Yankee Stadium.

"I am delighted to take up the role of head coach of New York City FC," said Vieira via the club's official website. "To work with this squad, with [sporting director] Claudio Reyna and [assistant coach] Rob Vartughian and the fantastic support team that is in place, is an exciting prospect for any coach.

"This established football set-up, together with a passionate and loyal fan base, located in a special city which I know well, makes for an unparalleled opportunity that I am delighted to seize with both hands. I cannot wait to get started."

"Patrick was a legendary player and has all the characteristics required to make a fantastic head coach," Reyna added. "His exemplary drive, passion and dedication have always marked him out as a rare talent and all of those qualities, alongside his understanding of the game, make him a natural choice.

"Patrick is a natural born leader. He has played under some of the best managers in the world and experienced different leagues and playing styles, enjoying success everywhere he has been. We believe he can bring that knowledge and experience to take New York City FC forward in MLS. We are looking forward to him joining us in the coming weeks."

City director Brian Marwood backed Vieira to become a significant success and stated that efforts to find his replacement with the academy are underway.

"Patrick is a special individual and a rare talent," he said.

"I have no doubt that he will thrive at New York City FC and all of those who work with him in Manchester wish him all the very best in his new role."