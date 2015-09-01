BREAKING NEWS: Yedlin loaned to Sunderland

Tottenham full-back DeAndre Yedlin will spend the 2015-16 season on loan at Sunderland.

The 22-year-old United States international becomes Sunderland's eighth signing of the transfer window, having failed to break into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans at White Hart Lane.

Yedlin arrived at White Hart Lane on a four-year deal in January - his move from MLS franchise Seattle Sounders having been agreed in the previous window.

However, he has made only one Premier League appearance for Tottenham to date, as a late substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in April.

Yedlin will now seek to gain regular action at the Stadium of Light under Dick Advocaat.

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to play for a club with such great history," he told Sunderland's official website.

"I've heard fantastic things about Sunderland and the supporters from [former Black Cats players] Claudio Reyna and Jozy Altidore. Claudio speaks very highly of Dick Advocaat from his time at Rangers."