Bremen agree deal with Fritz

Werder Bremen captain Clemens Fritz has agreed a one-year extension that will see him remain at the Bundesliga club until June 2016.

The 34-year-old has played a big part in Werder's campaign this season under Viktor Skripnik, making 25 league appearances at the heart of their defence.

Fritz arrived at the club in 2006 and is looking forward to a 10th campaign at the Weserstadion.

He said: "I am convinced Werder are developing something, and with my experience on and off the pitch I can provide important assistance to further advance our goals.

"I wanted to make sure my body could compete at the top level for one more year, and it looks good. I feel very good here, and have a great desire to continue to play."