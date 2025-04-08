Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to both sign new deals

published

Liverpool are on the way to concluding their most important business of the year

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Mohamed Salah's contract renewal has been one of the main talking points at Liverpool this season (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are on their way to sealing the Premier League title, but that march has been somewhat overshadowed by off-field issues.

Those distractions come in the form of the contract positions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, all with contracts expiring at the end of the season.

Now, however, there is a fresh update on the latter pair that should fill anyone connected to the Reds with hope.

David Ornstein confirms contract status of Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk provided a clue that contract talks are moving after defeat to Fulham last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been widely reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to ditch Merseyside for Madrid this summer, but the trajectory of talks with Van Dijk and Salah appears much more positive.

Speaking after Liverpool’s defeat to Fulham at the weekend, Van Dijk confirmed “there is progress” but stopped short of revealing the direction of travel.

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have dominated conversations at Anfield this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, transfer supremo David Ornstein has added more flesh to the bones, telling NBC: “Now it’s a case of when rather than if he [Van Dijk] will put pen to paper, barring any last-minute hitches.”

But it gets even better for the Anfield outfit, as Ornstein has heard similar things about Salah’s position.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah,” he revealed. “Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services.

“As I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now. That will be really good news for them.”

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the last derby at Goodison Park in February 2025.

Salah has a mind-boggling 44 goal involvements in 31 Premier League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Trent’s temptations to join best mate Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu have always been obvious, but the next stop for the other two has been less clear.

Salah and Van Dijk both have plenty more to offer at the pinnacle of European football – the former currently experiencing one of the best seasons of any Premier League player in history – so it would have been a shame to see them depart for nothing.

Thankfully, according to Ornstein – who rarely, if ever, missteps in these scenarios – it doesn’t appear that’s going to be the case.

Salah is worth €55m and Van Dijk is valued at €28m, according to Transfermarkt. Both Liverpool stars will take to the pitch this weekend, the Reds facing West Ham United when Premier League action returns.

