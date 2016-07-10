Bremen winger Lorenzen attacked at home

Werder Bremen winger Melvyn Lorenzen is set to miss three weeks of the Bundesliga team's pre-season training due to injuries sustained in an attack at his home.

Uganda international Lorenzen broke into the Bremen side late last season after recovering from a serious knee injury, making nine Bundesliga appearances.

A Bremen statement confirmed that Lorenzen suffered facial injuries at the hands of mystery attackers, handing him a set-back before the new campaign.

"Werder player Melvyn Lorenzen was a victim of violence in the early hours of Sunday," Bremen's statement read.

"The attacker was attacked by unknown assailants outside his home and suffered facial injuries.

"The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated.

"Lorenzen was due to travel to the team's training camp in Neuruppin on Sunday morning, but he cannot travel.

"He is expected to miss three weeks of training."

Bremen general manager Frank Baumann added: "We are obviously shaken by such an incident and hope that it will be cleared up quickly.

"We pledge our full support to Melvyn and wish him a speedy recovery so he can return to the team."