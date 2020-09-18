Brendan Rodgers hints Demarai Gray could leave Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has hinted Demarai Gray could leave the Foxes.

The winger is in the last year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and has struggled to cement his place under Rodgers.

Gray is one of just seven title winners left at the club, having joined from Birmingham for £3.5million in January 2016, and has played 167 times for the Foxes.

He made just three top flight starts last season and, with Roma winger Cengiz Under poised to join, Rodgers conceded Gray may see his future elsewhere.

He said: “It’ll be up to him. He’s in his last year and he hasn’t signed another deal but, for me, I will always respect Demarai and what his wishes are.

“He is working very hard to play a part while he’s here. We’ll see how it evolves over the course of the season.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s a good guy and has been here since he was a young player. While he’s here he will always be respected for his quality and what he has.

“He is now 24 and it’ll be whether he wants to continue in the role he’s played here or whether he sees himself going out and becoming a starter.

“He’s a good guy, got talent and while he’s here we’ll look to help him improve that talent.”

Under is close to a loan move, with an option to buy, with Rodgers hopeful the deal will be done soon.

“He’s a very good player, there’s been some negotiations with the clubs so we’re hopeful we can get something there,” he said.

“We needed different types of attacking players to come in and support. Having watched him and seen him play he is clearly a talented player.”

Leicester welcome Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday with James Maddison available after he came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-0 win at West Brom following a hip injury.

Wes Morgan is training but Ricardo Pereira remains out until at least next month with an Achilles injury and Jonny Evans is banned.

Rodgers added: “It’s not a point where we have to rush anyone back. The players we have cannot risk any injury if they’re not ready.

“James has been progressing well but we’ll assess it in the next 24 hours. We have a run of games which sees us through to Christmas. There will be plenty of football for the players.”