FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 41: Coles, goals and super bowls
It’s the weekend, and that can only mean one thing! It’s time to test yourself with FourFourTwo’s crossword
You’ve had a busy week in work, and now you’re preparing yourself for a weekend full of football action. Why not settle into it with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword?
FROM THE ARCHIVE FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword 34
Our crossword, which we bring to you every single weekend, is designed to help you put a busy week behind you and focus on the thing you do best: showing off your football knowledge.
There are hints on everything from Stan Bowles, all the Coles and 2005 ghost goals, so you’re going to have to be in top form to complete this one. There’s no time limit here, but we have included a clock, so grab a couple of mates and see who can get it done the quickest. And let us know your times below!
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
