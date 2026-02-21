FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 41: Coles, goals and super bowls

You’ve had a busy week in work, and now you’re preparing yourself for a weekend full of football action. Why not settle into it with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword?

Our crossword, which we bring to you every single weekend, is designed to help you put a busy week behind you and focus on the thing you do best: showing off your football knowledge.

There are hints on everything from Stan Bowles, all the Coles and 2005 ghost goals, so you’re going to have to be in top form to complete this one. There’s no time limit here, but we have included a clock, so grab a couple of mates and see who can get it done the quickest. And let us know your times below!

We do love these puzzles, but we’re not just a crossword factory, are we? We’ve got tonnes of different football quizzes all waiting for you, with help from our friends at Kwizly.

First up, with the winter window now behind us, can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players? After that, why not take it across the pond and see if you can name every MLS team in the United States’ top league?

If it’s a proper test you’re looking for, why not see if you can name every nation’s top appearance-maker in the Premier League? Or maybe you fancy something a bit different, in which case, the FourFourTwo dating game (like Wordle, but with years) is probably for you.

