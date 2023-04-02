Brendan Rodgers sacked by Leicester as Foxes aim to 'protect Premier League status'

Leicester City have parted company with Brendan Rodgers in order to "protect our Premier League status", the club announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday and have picke dup just eight points since the World Cup break in December.

That run has left Leicester second to bottom of the Premier League and in real danger of relegation with 10 fixtures remaining.

"Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager," the Foxes said on their website on Sunday.

"Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club’s three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022."

First-team Coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take over until the club has found a successor.

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we've experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

"However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status."