Brentford ban fan for life after racist video

Brentford have issued a life ban to a supporter who posted a video including racist and other offensive language on social media.

The Championship club took the action after a meeting with the supporter in question, with club director Nity Raj and club ambassador Marcus Gayle present.

In a statement, the club said: “The individual, who we have chosen not to name, has been informed that he has been banned for life from attending Brentford FC matches.

“His season ticket for our new stadium has been cancelled and he has been told he will not be permitted to watch any Brentford FC side at any venue.

“He has, however, agreed to undergo a period of rehabilitation, including working with Marcus Gayle. The club has agreed to review this life ban three years after fans are first admitted to our new home, subject to the rehabilitation programme being completed and significant evidence of a change in behaviour.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory language, abuse, chanting and behaviour of any kind. It is vital that our community of fans, present and future, understand that we will not tolerate racism and discrimination.”