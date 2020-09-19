Brentford begin life in shiny new stadium with convincing win over Huddersfield

Brentford christened their new home with their first Sky Bet Championship goals of the season in a 3-0 win over Huddersfield.

Josh Dasilva, Marcus Forss and Bryan Mbeumo struck in the second half as the Bees marked their opening league match at the shiny 17,250-capacity Brentford Community Stadium with a deserved victory.

Had things turned out differently at the end of last season Arsenal would have been the first guests at Brentford’s housewarming party last week.

Instead, their spectacular collapse in the promotion race and subsequent play-off final defeat by Fulham condemned them to another campaign in the Championship.

Their ultra-modern new ground, only a mile down the road but a world away from Griffin Park, would certainly not look out of place in the Premier League.

However Brentford’s new era does not, it seems, include Said Benrahma, who hit 17 goals last term but is poised to leave, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa interested.

Benrahma sat out again but at least the Bees still have Mbeumo, the one remaining member of last season’s ‘BMW ‘ front line after Ollie Watkins departed for Villa.

Mbeumo came close to opening the scoring after 10 minutes from a Rico Henry’s cross but his first-time effort flew narrowly wide.

Ivan Toney, the man brought in to replace Watkins, was then presented with a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring after Ben Hamer’s poor clearance fell right at the feet of Dasilva.

The midfielder sent Toney through on goal but he rolled his shot wide of Hamer and the near post.

Huddersfield were also without their star man, Karlan Grant, who also looks set for pastures new before the transfer window closes, and it showed as their search for a first goal this season continues.

Their best chance of the first half fell to Juninho Bacuna, whose drive was held by Bees keeper Luke Daniels.

The luckless visitors also lost defenders Harry Toffolo and Christopher Schindler to injuries before the interval.

With 57 minutes gone the hosts went ahead when the impressive Henry tore down the left and his low cross was met with a precise side-footed finish from Dasilva.

Bacuna almost hauled the visitors level but his far-post header flew just wide.

Instead, with five minutes remaining Dasilva twisted and turned in the area before laying the ball off for substitute Forss to slot home.

Mbeumo curled in a fine third in stoppage time as the Bees celebrated three points in their new home.