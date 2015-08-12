Brentford forced to postpone fixture over poor pitch

Brentford have been forced to postpone next week's Championship fixture against Birmingham City in order to relay the pitch at Griffin Park, just two games into the new season.

The Griffin Park turf struggled to cope with the rigours of two games in four days as Brentford opened their campaign with a stunning 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town in the league before a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Oxford United in the League Cup first round.

That cup defeat saw big-money pre-season recruit Andreas Bjelland injure his knee after his foot got stuck in the playing surface.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday August 18, Birmingham will instead head to Griffin Park on September 29, giving Brentford more than a fortnight to solve their surface issues.