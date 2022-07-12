Brentford sign Hull’s Keane Lewis-Potter for club-record £16million
By PA Staff published
Brentford have completed the club-record signing of England Under-21 forward Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull.
Lewis-Potter has joined the Bees on a six-year contract, with a club option of a 12-month extension, for an undisclosed fee, which the PA news agency understands to be an initial £16million.
The signing of the 21-year-old, whose fee could rise to £20million with add-ons, follows the arrival of Aaron Hickey and he is set to join up with the rest of the squad on a pre-season training camp in Germany.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said on the club website: “I am pleased that we have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship.
“He had a very good season last year. He scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in a team that were fighting a little bit towards the bottom of the league. Those are impressive numbers.
“We have a player who scores his goals by arriving in the box and attacking the last line. He gets in the position to convert the chances made for him. He is a flexible player, he can play both sides, as a striker and as a ten if we want to do that.
“He has a very good mentality and fits the Brentford model perfectly. He is a good young player who we think has the qualities to play in the Premier League now. He will also develop even further.”
