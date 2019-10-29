Brian Graham urges Ross County to take the game to Rangers

Brian Graham believes taking the game to Rangers would be the most productive strategy for Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night.

Steven Gerrard’s side are on a high after a fine 1-1 Europa League draw against Porto in Portugal was followed up by a hard-fought 2-1 win over Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday which kept them behind Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic only on goal difference.

Striker Graham came off the bench to score the Staggies’ first goal as they came back from two down to draw 2-2 with Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday and retain sixth place.

He acknowledged the power of the Old Firm, however, the 31-year-old striker insists having a go at Rangers would be best practise.

“The way Rangers and Celtic are playing just now they are both well out in front at the moment, everybody knows that,” he told County’s official Twitter account.

“I think the best way to defend is to attack. You’ve got to put them under pressure.

“You’ve seen at the weekend, they came back off a great European result away to Porto and they scraped over the line against Motherwell.

“We are at home, we have to attack them, put them under pressure.

“We can’t just sit off and let them pick us off because they are good enough to do that.

“So, go and attack, put them on the back foot and see how the game pans out.”

Graham is hoping to be handed a starting spot against the Light Blues after helping the Highlanders to a valuable point against former club Hibs.

He said: “Easter Road is hard place to go. Before they game we probably would have taken a point but the way the game panned out, we maybe could have nicked three.

“I was delighted to come off the bench and get another goal.

“I’ve been fighting away to get my start. That’s all you can do when you’re on the bench is to come on and make an impact and I think I did that.”