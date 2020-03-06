Brian Rice keen for Hamilton to remain focused after beating Rangers

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice is focused on ensuring there is no anti-climax following their Ibrox triumph against Rangers.

Accies stunned Steven Gerrard’s side on Wednesday by recording a 1-0 victory that moved them above Hearts and off the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

The 56-year-old was full of praise for his side’s performance but insisted the focus must be avoiding relegation as they host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder said: “It was just another victory for me because I’ve experienced a lot in my career – both highs and lows. I’ve witnessed deaths on the football field so I don’t allow myself to get too high or low.

“I was probably the calmest person in the Hamilton camp on Wednesday because my focus immediately turned towards Kilmarnock.

“I know the position we are in and too many times I’ve seen that, after you get a fantastic result, it can turn a bit flat.

“It’s my job to make sure that doesn’t happen and it’s something I’ve worked hard to ensure.”

Rice added: “It’s massive for Hamilton to be in the Premiership but trying to stay there is very difficult. It’s my first full season here and I’m trying to build something that’s going to last for a few years.

“I was very proud of everybody after the game because for a club of our size to go to one of the giants of Scottish football and keep a clean sheet is phenomenal.

“I can’t ask anymore of these boys, they give absolutely everything they’ve got and they try to do what we ask them to the best of our ability.”

Hamilton have been severely hit by injuries in recent week but Rice was delighted to confirm the return of influential attacking pair David Templeton and Mickel Miller for the visit of Kilmarnock.

“David’s back in the squad. His baby wasn’t well so he had a few days in the hospital with him and he was carrying a little knock.

“We’ve one or two others nearly back. Mickel was flying before he got injured and his form was very consistent. I’m absolutely delighted to have him back with us.”