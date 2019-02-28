Brian Rice was inspired by Rangers rout before leading Hamilton to Pittodrie win

Hamilton boss Brian Rice took inspiration from Rangers as he led his side to a stunning 2-0 victory at Aberdeen.

The Accies suffered a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Steven Gerrard’s Gers on Sunday, but the Ladbrokes Premiership strugglers bounced back by recording a surprise away victory at the third-placed Dons.

George Oakley netted a stunning opener from an improbable angle, before Mickel Miller capitalised on the home side’s poor defending to add a second just before the hour.

And Rice believed his side had learned lessons from their heavy defeat at the weekend.

He said: “Rangers really inspired me on Sunday. I saw how hard they worked, how they got on the ball, how they made angles, how they passed it.

“We went in Monday morning and started working away. Tonight we got our just rewards.

“The performance was very good. We got everything I asked of the boys coming off the back of Sunday. I asked them for a reaction and to get on the front foot. A clean sheet up here is a marvellous achievement.

“It’s quite easy to come up here and be on the back foot because they’re a very good team and a very strong team.

“George will say he meant the goal. I’ve just seen it, and I think he has meant it. If he has meant it, then fair play to him.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was in less bullish mood after his side remained without a home league win since December 22.

“I thought the team with more aggression won the game,” said McInnes.

“It’s a reminder to our players that while there was plenty of effort, you can’t just win a game based on your quality. There are so many other factors.

“We were unconvincing from the off in terms of our defending. I thought the last 10 minutes of the first half we asked the question and were unfortunate not to get the equaliser.

“We asked the players to deliver a second half full of confidence, with aggression and intent. We got that in spells, but the two goals we lose are extremely disappointing.

“We should expect better and the supporters should expect better.

“We’re getting plaudits for our away form at the moment, but you can’t achieve what we want to if your home form isn’t good. We’ve had some straightforward games we would have dealt with in the past, and I can’t quite put my finger on it.

“Certainly going into the cup game against Rangers on Sunday, we have to be more aggressive, and the level of performance has to be better.”