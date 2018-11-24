Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Leicester City 1: Vardy the penalty hero after Maddison's red card

Jamie Vardy converted a late penalty to earn 10-man Leicester City a gritty 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Foxes were a man light for more than an hour after James Maddison received two bookings in as many first-half minutes - the second for simulation as he threw himself to the floor in the box in trying to win a foul against Shane Duffy.

Maddison's meek reaction as he trudged off suggested he knew he could have no complaints, but Vardy climbed off the bench in the second period and dispatched his 79th-minute spot-kick into the net to cancel out Glenn Murray's early opener.

Murray, who signed a one-year contract extension during the international break, headed in his seventh league goal of a stellar campaign 15 minutes in to celebrate his 100th Premier League appearance, but the Seagulls could not hold on as time ticked down.

100 - Glenn Murray is making his 100th appearance today. At 35y 60d, he's the ninth oldest outfield player to reach the milestone in the competition. Mint. November 24, 2018

The pouring rain provided a fitting backdrop for Leicester's miserable start to proceedings, when only Kasper Schmeichel's clawing save from Beram Kayal prevented them going behind in the 12th minute.

Brighton did break the deadlock shortly afterwards, though, as Murray got across the front post and glanced in Anthony Knockaert's right-wing corner.

A cynical foul on Knockaert earned Maddison his first caution and two minutes later a disgraceful dive to try and win the Foxes a penalty earned him a second yellow and a red.

As the second half progressed the edginess seemed to grow among the home faithful and Kayal's rash foul on Kelechi Iheanacho allowed Vardy to rattle in from the spot and ensure Maddison's dive did not prove too costly.

What does it mean? Brighton looking strong at the Amex

Chris Hughton's men have three wins and two draws from their opening six home league games in 2018-19 and, with 15 points from 13 overall matches, look a safe bet to steer well clear of the relegation battle this time around.

Murray still in mint condition

At 35, the striker is blossoming in the latter stages of his career. His six home Premier League goals this season have been worth eight points to the Seagulls.

Maddison's moment of madness

His trip on a counter-attacking Knockaert was what the pros would call "taking one for the team", but Maddison's awful dive two minutes later was a stain on the game.

What's next?

Brighton make the long trip north to Huddersfield Town next Saturday, when Leicester host Watford. Before that, the Foxes have their rearranged EFL Cup last-16 tie at home to Southampton.