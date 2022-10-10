Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu forced to retire through heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at just 24.

The Zambian midfielder has been diagnosed with a heriditary heart condition that would put him at serious risk of a cardiac arrest, should he continue to play professional football. The 24-year-old only joined Brighton last season.

Mwepu's final appearance in football came in the 5-2 win over Leicester.

Enock Mwepu of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the preseason friendly match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road last summer (Image credit: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“We are all absolutely devastated for Enock,” Brighton chairman Tony Bloom. “He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

“I am so sorry for Enock,” head coach Roberto De Zerbi added. “Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Enock Mwepu in his final professional football match against Leicester (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Mwepu was taken ill while on a flight to link up with Zambia during the last international break. After a period in hospital in Mali, he returned to Sussex, when he underwent further cardiac tests, which concluded that his illness is due to a hereditary cardiac condition. This condition manifests later in life and can be exacerbated by playing sport.

“Of course, given this is Enock’s career and a decision which can’t be taken lightly we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completed advanced cardiac investigations and collaborated with clinical experts to gain the best second opinions for Enock,” Brighton Head of Medicine and Performance, Adam Brett, said.

“It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves. We will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.”