Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 31 January, 7.15pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from Thursday’s loss to Liverpool when they face Brighton this weekend.

Spurs lost 3-1 to the champions in midweek, dealing a blow to their Premier League title hopes. Jose Mourinho’s side went into the game having taken seven points from the last nine available, but a second defeat by Liverpool of the season laid bare the size of the task confronting a title-seeking Tottenham. The north London outfit are now eight points adrift of top spot and now appear to have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four.

To add injury to insult, Tottenham lost Harry Kane to an ankle problem against Liverpool. Mourinho described it as “not a nothing injury” and the England international will almost certainly miss out here. That is a huge blow to Spurs, who remain heavily reliant on Kane and were disappointing in the second half against Liverpool without him.

A familiar issue resurfaced in Brighton's 0-0 draw with Fulham on Wednesday. There was nothing wrong with the Seagulls’ approach play as they looked to deal a blow to a relegation rival, but once again they were let down by profligacy in the final third. A lack of a ruthless edge is what keeps Brighton looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

Kane is not Tottenham’s only absentee. Sergio Reguilon missed out against Liverpool and is unlikely to feature here, with Ben Davies likely to be used at left-back if Mourinho reverts to a four-man defence as expected. Giovani Lo Celso is still on the treatment table, while Dele Alli will not be involved as speculation about his future abounds. The attacking midfielder is keen to join PSG on loan, but it remains to be seen whether or not Daniel Levy will grant his wish.

Brighton’s injury problems are slowly easing, but they will still be without Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone for the visit of Tottenham. Without a home win in the Premier League since June, Albion will be desperate for all three points.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

