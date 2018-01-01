Brighton boss Hughton supports 'excellent' Izquierdo

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton hailed Jose Izquierdo despite a costly miss from the winger during Saturday's entertaining 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Colombia international Izquierdo laid on both goals for the hosts at the Amex Stadium as Brighton twice led through Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray.

But he botched a one-on-one opportunity with the score at 2-1 and Callum Wilson went on to smuggle a 79th-minute equaliser for Eddie Howe's side.

"I think he made the right choice, his last touch was a heavy touch, he'd run a long way and it probably looked like it was either going to be 3-1 to us or they were going to get back in the game," Hughton told reporters.

"That was just one of the few good opportunities that we had, in what was a fairly open game at times.

"He's still adjusting. He has particular qualities and what he can do is stretch teams in-behind, particularly with the way we play, and we need those outlets.

"Overall, not just his offensive play, his work for the team was excellent."

Brighton now have 23 points from 22 games, two more than Bournemouth who will still view the relegation zone with slightly more trepidation.

"It was a tight, tough game and the two teams were really going for the win," said Howe afterwards, having watched Steve Cook precede Murray in scoring against his former club for Bournemouth's first equaliser.

8 - Only Scott Dann (9) has scored more Premier League goals than Steve Cook (8) of all central defenders in the competition since August 2015. Nod. January 1, 2018

"We made it difficult for ourselves by conceding early in both halves and, whenever you do that, you're chasing the game."

Howe felt Bournemouth's efforts in doing so were helped considerably by ex-Liverpool man Jordon Ibe.

"I thought Jordon was excellent," he added. "He was a real threat and he drifted across the pitch with the ball and without the ball.

"He was difficult to mark from their perspective and showed great technical ability with the ball in tight areas.

"It was one of his best displays for us and he's improving with every match."