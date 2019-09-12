Brighton lose Trossard to groin injury

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard is set to be out of action until after the next international break due to a groin injury, boss Graham Potter has said.

Trossard, who joined the Seagulls from Genk in June on a four-year deal, sustained the problem while on duty with Belgium.

Potter told a press conference, as quoted on Brighton’s Twitter feed, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Burnley: “It’s early stages with Leandro but he’s felt something in his groin.

“We’re probably looking at after the next international break before he’s available again.”

As well as Burnley, Brighton also face Newcastle and Chelsea away and Tottenham at home in the Premier League, and host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, before the next international break. Their first match after that is a league trip to Villa on October 19.

Trossard scored on his debut as Brighton drew 1-1 with West Ham in their first home game of the season, and also started the subsequent 2-0 loss to Brighton and 4-0 defeat at Manchester City.

The news on his injury comes with forwards Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia having both recently departed Brighton on loan, joining Galatasaray and Hoffenheim respectively, and winger Jose Izquierdo still sidelined by a knee problem.

The loss to City last time out saw 19-year-old striker Adam Connolly come off the bench to make his top-flight bow, four days on from scoring in the 2-1 cup win at Bristol Rovers.

Potter said: “We’ve got plenty of players who we think can help us in the attacking positions.

“It’s about working with what we have and helping them to keep getting better.”

Defender Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) could make his comeback this weekend, while midfielder Yves Bissouma, yet to feature this season because of a shoulder issue, is expected to return to training next week.

Potter said: “Yves Bissouma has had the go ahead to start training with us from next week.

“(Albion and Nigeria defender) Leon Balogun had a bit of tightness and needs an extra day, but apart from that everyone else has come back fit and ready from their national sides.”

Brighton, who won their opening match of the season 3-0 at Watford, face a Burnley side who also have four points from their first four games this term.