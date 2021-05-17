Brighton manager hails Percy Tau’s impact
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has praised Percy Tau's impact after coming off the bench against West Ham United over the weekend.
The South African international came on as a second half substitute to play a starring role in setting up Danny Welbeck's goal with a perfectly weighted through-ball.
It was a rare appearance for Tau since returning to the club from isolation to claim his first Premier League assist in their 1-1 draw with the Hammers.
However, Potter has hailed the forward's attributes, who 'fitted the role' at the Amex Stadium.
‘It was a nice goal from us,’ Potter told the Brighton and Hove Independent. ‘It was a great finish and a great pass from Percy.
‘Percy came on and had a really good impact. He found some nice space and it was a great weight of pass for a nice assist.
He added: ‘I wanted fresh legs in that position.
‘I thought Percy with his left foot could give us versatility in behind that back-line.’
