Brighton manager hails Percy Tau’s impact

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has praised Percy Tau's impact after coming off the bench against West Ham United over the weekend.

The South African international came on as a second half substitute to play a starring role in setting up Danny Welbeck's goal with a perfectly weighted through-ball.

It was a rare appearance for Tau since returning to the club from isolation to claim his first Premier League assist in their 1-1 draw with the Hammers.

However, Potter has hailed the forward's attributes, who 'fitted the role' at the Amex Stadium.

‘It was a nice goal from us,’ Potter told the Brighton and Hove Independent. ‘It was a great finish and a great pass from Percy.

‘Percy came on and had a really good impact. He found some nice space and it was a great weight of pass for a nice assist.

He added: ‘I wanted fresh legs in that position.

‘I thought Percy with his left foot could give us versatility in behind that back-line.’