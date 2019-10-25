Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy banned for Everton clash

Brighton will be without midfielder Aaron Mooy through suspension for the Premier League match against Everton.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter reported no other fresh selection concerns following the defeat at Aston Villa, where Mooy was sent off.

Defender Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined by their respective knee problems.

Everton defender Yerry Mina is a doubt for the trip as the Colombia international battles a knee injury.

Mina, who was substituted in the final minutes of last weekend’s 2-0 win over West Ham, has not been able to train with his team-mates during the week, with Mason Holgate ready to step in if required.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns from suspension, while midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin are fit again after minor injuries.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Burn, Stephens, Gross, March, Propper, Maupay, Connolly, Button, Duffy, Bong, Bissouma, Trossard, Murray, Alzate.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Lossl, Mina, Keane, Coleman, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Gomes, Schneiderlin, Delph, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Richarlison, Stekelenburg.