Brighton snap up striker Danny Welbeck

Brighton have signed striker Danny Welbeck on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who started his career at Manchester United, spent last season at Watford where he scored three goals in 20 appearances as the Hornets were relegated from the top flight.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter told the Seagulls’ website: “We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options.

“He’s got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality.”

Welbeck, who has 42 England caps, was available on a free transfer following the expiration of his Watford contract.

Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth added: “I think Danny’s arrival concludes what we feel has been a very good window for the club.

“A lot of planning, diligence and hard work went into the recruitment side, and I would like to thank all the club’s different departments for their efforts in achieving that.”