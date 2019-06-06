Brighton’s Paul Barber re-elected to FA Council and Professional Game Board

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has been re-elected as a Premier League representative to both The FA Council and Professional Game Board.

Following the election at the Premier League shareholders’ annual summer meeting in Harrogate on Wednesday, Barber will serve a second successive year in the position.

The FA Council and Professional Game Board provide governance and help to shape the English professional game.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said on the club website: “We are extremely proud that Paul has once again been elected to these prestigious positions in English football.

“It reaffirms his professional standing amongst the other clubs in the Premier League and clearly demonstrates their faith in his ability and understanding of the game.”