Bristol City 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Wilbraham bags early double

Aaron Wilbraham scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to give Bristol City a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate in Friday's Championship action.

The former Norwich City striker's deflected shot found its way past Dorus de Vries in the Forest goal and a header just seven minutes later doubled the lead.

Henri Lansbury hit the woodwork for Forest but the home side held on for a much-needed three points, while Dougie Freedman's side are now without a win in four.

Wilbraham's ricocheting shot put City ahead after just four minutes and the 35-year-old headed in Derek Williams' cross for his second in a woeful opening 11 minutes for the visitors.

Lansbury's dipping strike from distance rattled the crossbar and Frank Fielding made a fine one-handed stop to keep out Jack Hobbs' header, but Forest lacked the spark in attack they needed to turn their possession into meaningful chances.

Wilbraham was denied a hat-trick by a brilliant De Vries save late on as City finished strongly, and Steve Cotterill's side are now off the bottom of the Championship table thanks to their first home victory of the season.