Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou

Bristol City have smashed their transfer record to sign Angers striker Famara Diedhiou for £5.3million.

The Championship side have eclipsed the £3.25m paid for Jonathan Kodjia in 2015 to bring the Senegal international to Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou, 24, scored nine goals for Angers last season and played in the Coupe de France final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bristol head coach Lee Johnson expects him to improve after making the switch from Ligue 1 to England.

"He fits the bill for us because he'll complement all of our strikers perfectly," Johnson said.

"He's powerful, he's quick and I think he's got the potential to get even bigger and stronger physically.

"I think we can work with him and improve him, which is exciting for me because he's a raw talent who can go as far as he wants in football."

City's chief executive officer Mark Ashton added: "The transfer smashes our previous record and I think it's a sign of intent that the club wants to move forward."

Diedhiou is Bristol's second addition in as many days after they agreed a deal for Eros Pisano to join from Hellas Verona on Tuesday.