Bristol City sign Fulham defender Alfie Mawson on season-long loan
By PA Staff
Bristol City have signed Fulham defender Alfie Mawson on a season-long loan.
The 26-year-old, who has earned Premier League experience with the Cottagers and Swansea and made the England squad in March 2018, will compete with Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore and Tomas Kalas for a place at the heart of Dean Holden’s defence.
Coach Holden told the club’s website: “I’ve watched Alfie develop over the last few years and I’ve always liked him as a player. He fits perfectly the profile of player I want in our squad.
“Having spoken to him at length, he is keen to be part of what we are building here. I am aware there were other clubs in for him but he felt this was the right place for him.”
Chief executive officer Mark Ashton added: “Alfie is a player we have been interested in for some time and I am pleased to say we have got our man.”
Mawson has also played for Brentford and Barnsley earlier in his career, with loan spells at Maidenhead, Luton, Welling and Wycombe.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.