Bristol City sign Fulham defender Alfie Mawson on season-long loan

Bristol City have signed Fulham defender Alfie Mawson on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old, who has earned Premier League experience with the Cottagers and Swansea and made the England squad in March 2018, will compete with Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore and Tomas Kalas for a place at the heart of Dean Holden’s defence.

Coach Holden told the club’s website: “I’ve watched Alfie develop over the last few years and I’ve always liked him as a player. He fits perfectly the profile of player I want in our squad.

“Having spoken to him at length, he is keen to be part of what we are building here. I am aware there were other clubs in for him but he felt this was the right place for him.”

Chief executive officer Mark Ashton added: “Alfie is a player we have been interested in for some time and I am pleased to say we have got our man.”

Mawson has also played for Brentford and Barnsley earlier in his career, with loan spells at Maidenhead, Luton, Welling and Wycombe.