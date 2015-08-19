Britton to stay at Swansea

Leon Britton has signalled his intention to stay and fight for his place at Swansea City, ending talk of a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

Club legend Britton has fallen down the Swansea pecking order, with Ki Sung-yueng, Jonjo Shelvey and Jack Cork all ahead of him for a central-midfield starting berth.

With youngsters such as Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton also pushing for selection, Britton was heavily linked with a move to MLS in the United States.

"I spoke to the manager about two weeks ago and it was decided that the best thing for me was to stay here,” Britton told the South Wales Evening Post. "It looks like I'll be staying here and I’m delighted with that.

"I've always said the first place I want to play is here at Swansea.

"Maybe things will change a bit and I can be involved a bit more, which would be great."

Britton was afforded a rapturous reception when he was introduced in the second half of Saturday's 2-0 home Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

"It doesn’t matter how many times they do it - it gives me goosebumps every time and the hair on the back of my neck stands up," he added.

"It’s such a good feeling to hear the support they have for me. It has been a difficult time for me because I wasn't too sure what was going to happen.

"Just pulling on the shirt and seeing the Swans badge put a big smile on my face."