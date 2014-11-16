Brnovic satisfied with draw against Sweden

Stevan Jovetic converted an 80th-minute penalty as Montenegro drew 1-1 at home to Sweden in Euro 2016 qualifying without influential captain Mirko Vucinic.

Vucinic - Montenegro's all-time leading goalscorer - missed the Group G match through injury, while defender Marko Simic was also sidelined due to a shoulder problem.

But the Balkan nation still managed to earn a point against Sweden at the Stadion Pod Goricom, with Jovetic cancelling out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ninth-minute opener after Vladimir Jovovic was fouled by Erkan Zengin 10 minutes from time.

Brnovic was particularly pleased with youngsters Jovovic, Branislav Jankovic and Marko Bakic, who were instrumental in the second half

"I am satisfied with the draw after all the injuries we had before the game," Brnovic said post-game.

"We lost our captain Mirko Vucinic three days ago. After him defender Marko Simic felt pain in his shoulder and was unable to help us.

"Credit to my players, they fought hard for this result. Our youngsters Vladimir Jovovic, Branislav Jankovic and Marko Bakic helped us to equalise in the second half and I have to congratulate them."

Montenegro are fourth in Group G after four games, five points adrift of leaders Austria.

"This is a crazy group, every point is worth its weight in gold. We dropped two points in Liechtenstein, then Liechtenstein won in Moldova.

"We definitely expected to get more points but we still have a chance. I think Austria will win the group so Sweden, Russia and ourselves will fight for the next two spots."