Brocchi keen to make his mark on AC Milan

Cristian Brocchi paid tribute to the work of predecessor Sinisa Mihajlovic as he vowed to take AC Milan in a new direction after being appointed coach until the end of the season.

Brocchi, who previously coached Milan's Primavera youth team, was handed the reins at San Siro on Tuesday after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to league leaders Juventus extended their winless run to five matches and left them 15 points adrift of third-placed Roma in the final Champions League qualification place.

And Brocchi has vowed to implement changes to return Milan to their former glory.

"The first thing I will say is that I will bring a culture of work, but I have seen that from the players this season and that is down to the methods of Mihajlovic and his staff," he told a news conference.

"I really want to bring in my methodology and way of coaching that could be different to that of other coaches. I would not say better but definitely different in that I have worked in another way and I want to make sure the team apply that.

"I like to play with three in midfield and four in defence. I like the idea of playing with a playmaker, which I did with the youth side in the second half of the season.

"There are players who can play in a midfield three and those who can play as attacking midfielders and we have the chance to play with a trident. This is the route we will follow."

Brocchi is keen to capitalise on his chance and stake a claim for the job long term.

"It is about making the most of your opportunity, it is natural that risk exists when you have such a big opportunity," he added. "Of course you need to have the humility to understand that if things do not go well you have had the opportunity to walk along this road without thinking about a big chance that went wrong.

"I have no negative thoughts, I take this opportunity with the great desire and spirit, which have always distinguished me. I am not afraid, I know what I can do. I am not saying 100 per cent that Milan will win seven games out of seven, but I will give 100 per cent."

CEO Adriano Galliani added that Brocchi will have a place at Milan even if his coaching tenure does not prove a success.

"I have known Cristian Brocchi for a long time, however, this is a new role for him," he commented. "It is Cristian's day. We went for a walk as the President [Silvio Berlusconi] and I have done for 30 years, we talked, we compared and then we came to a joint decision.

"The club has taken this line and we said that to the press yesterday. We have identified Cristian Brocchi as the person who can give the team a jolt and improve their results.

"Mihajlovic did a good job and we acknowledged that. He achieved good results, we are in the Italian Cup final and we are sixth in the Championship.

"We all want Brocchi to be the coach of the Milan first team, and we believe he will be. If things don't work out, Cristian will remain at Milan as the Primavera coach. No problem."